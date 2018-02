Texas Court Upholds Anesthesia Co.'s Win In Death Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday affirmed a win for Pinnacle Anesthesia Consultants PA in a negligence suit brought by the family of a man who died days after he was given anesthesia and underwent surgery, holding an expert’s report on what caused the death wasn’t “scientifically reliable.”



In upholding summary judgment for Pinnacle, the Sixth Court of Appeals of Texas offered different reasoning than the trial court did, saying that while the expert brought in by the family of George Wakefield could credibly discuss the...

