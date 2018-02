TSA Settles Native American Sacred Item Screening Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleged some of its agents handled certain items in a former Native American Church of North America president’s carry-on bag that he considered sacred in a rough manner, according to an announcement from the man’s counsel on Wednesday.



Attorneys for the church and Sandor Iron Rope said in the announcement that they and the TSA on Jan. 26 filed a stipulation of dismissal of a federal suit that alleged he was harassed by...

