Kirkland-Aided $200M Grubhub Deal Aims To Boost KFC Sales

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:02 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP said Thursday it advised online food-ordering company Grubhub Inc. on its $200 million sale of common stock to restaurant company Yum Brands Inc. as they enter a partnership to boost KFC and Taco Bell sales with online ordering for pickup and delivery.



Yum’s stock investment in Grubhub will give the online and mobile food ordering company added liquidity to expand its U.S. delivery network and drive more orders to Yum’s restaurants, according to the companies. As part of the new partnership, Pizza...

To view the full article, register now.