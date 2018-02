Door Skins Supplier Denied Quick Win In Antitrust Suit

Law360, Washington (February 9, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge Friday shot down an Oregon-based door skins supplier’s bid to escape antitrust claims, saying there are factual disputes as to whether a 2012 merger enabled the company to engage in anti-competitive behavior to the detriment of a Texas doormaker.



Senior U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne rejected Jeld-Wen Inc.’s claim that doormaker Steves and Sons Inc. had failed to show that changes to the pricing and quality of Jeld-Wen’s molded door skins are the result of anti-competitive impacts from the supplier’s 2012...

To view the full article, register now.