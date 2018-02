Ropes & Gray Hit With Malpractice Suit By Fund Co-Founder

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- The former co-head of a venture capital fund on Wednesday filed suit against the fund’s former law firm Ropes & Gray LLP, alleging that the firm helped his partner go behind his back to take over the company and saying that the firm’s efforts to cover its tracks only exacerbated the problem.



W. Hugo Van Vuuren, who co-founded Xfund with his partner Patrick Chung, alleged that Ropes & Gray ignored his express wishes to maintain a 50-50 partnership and its duty to keep him in the...

