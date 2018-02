Fed. Circuit Urged To Make Army Consider Palantir Software

Law360, Washington (February 8, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. urged the Federal Circuit on Thursday to uphold a lower court’s finding that the company was wrongly shut out of the running for a $206 million U.S. Army intelligence software contract, saying the service branch unnecessarily set out to develop a custom system and failed to conduct legally required research into available commercial options.



Although government agencies enjoy some deference under the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act to determine whether commercial products meet their needs, the Army has not shown it conducted any research to...

