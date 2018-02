HP Consumers Want US-Wide Class In Ink Cartridge Row

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:03 PM EST) -- Customers who received phony error messages after trying to install third-party ink cartridges in Hewlett Packard Co. printers have asked a California federal court to certify a nationwide class action against the company for federal computer fraud and common law trespass.



HP made headlines in September 2016 after thousands of customers who had installed off-brand ink cartridges in various HP printer models received messages that the cartridges were “damaged or missing,” the result of a firmware update intended to force people to buy HP-branded ink....

