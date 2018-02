​​​​​​​Costco’s $1.5M Wage Deal With Workers Nears OK

Law360, Los Angeles (February 8, 2018, 6:46 PM EST) -- A $1.5 million settlement with Costco to resolve wage-and-hour claims from part-time special events workers inched toward approval on Thursday, when a California judge said he intends to give an initial OK to the deal after changes are made to the class notice.



The proposed deal would resolve wage-and-hour claims on behalf of part-time workers who were “road show” personnel for various vendors at Costco stores that claimed they were deprived overtime, meal breaks and experienced other labor code violations. The liability in the case could...

