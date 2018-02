Retailer Rag & Bone Faces ADA Suit Over Web Accessibility

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:45 PM EST) -- Luxury apparel chain Rag & Bone was hit Thursday with another discrimination suit in New York federal court for purported violations of state and federal disability law, this time based on the apparent inability of the fashion retailer’s website to interface with screen-reading software used by the blind and visually impaired.



The proposed class action against Rag & Bone Holdings LLC filed by named plaintiff Marion Kiler, who is legally blind and a member of a protected class under the Americans with Disabilities Act, asserts violations...

