Ex-Worker Sues Credit Suisse Over $300M In Unpaid Wages

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- A former Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC financial adviser accused the company of withholding up to $300 million in deferred compensation it owed hundreds of employees when it closed its financial advisory operations in 2015, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court.



Christopher M. Laver said in the complaint that he worked in Credit Suisse’s private banking division for 13 years before leaving to join UBS Securities when Credit Suisse shuttered the organization. He claimed his contract had set aside a...

To view the full article, register now.