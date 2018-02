Hobby Lobby Must Face Consumer's Suit Alleging Fake Deals

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- Hobby Lobby cannot escape a proposed class action accusing it of using a fake marked price to create a belief that products are being sold at a discounted rate, with a California federal court ruling Thursday that a reasonable consumer could have been deceived by a store sign's advertised pricing.



U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel denied the retailer’s bid to dismiss the suit, finding that the evidence presented so far indicated that a reasonable consumer could have been misled into thinking a sign proclaiming a 50...

To view the full article, register now.