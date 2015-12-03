SF's Law Regulating Tenant Buyouts Upheld By 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a San Francisco ordinance that aims to curb the city’s housing crisis by placing restrictions on landlords who offer tenants money to vacate their apartments, finding the local law is constitutionally sound.



The landlord organizations that brought the suit against San Francisco sought an order declaring the ordinance illegal and unenforceable. The ruling released Thursday by the federal appellate panel rejected assertions the law violated their free speech, privacy, equal protection and due process rights.



“Appellants — an individual property...

