Dems Ask Sessions For Docs Over AT&T-Time Warner Suit

Law360, Washington (February 8, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- Four House Democrats asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday to hand over documents relating to the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit over the planned merger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. amid concerns the department is bending to political pressure from President Donald Trump.



The Democrats sent a letter to Sessions demanding documents and communications at the DOJ leading up to the agency’s November lawsuit challenging the $85.4 billion merger, including any contacts between the agency and the White House on the subject. The...

