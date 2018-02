Trial Set For 2 Charged In NCAA Hoops Corruption Probe

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has set a trial date for a former Auburn University basketball coach and a clothing company owner in litigation alleging they were part of a scheme to pay National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I athletes to attend and play for particular schools, according to a court filing Thursday.



Judge Loretta A. Preska set a Feb. 4 trial date for claims that Auburn University's Chuck Connors Person engaged in a scheme where he accepted bribes in exchange for steering NCAA Division I...

