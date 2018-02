Calif. High Court OKs Safety Fines For Factory Explosion

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- The federal Occupational Safety and Health Act does not preempt civil fines under California’s unfair competition and false advertising laws that are based on violations of state workplace safety standards, the Supreme Court of California said Thursday in an unpublished opinion.



The decision comes in a case concerning a fatal workplace explosion in 2009 at a commercial plastics manufacturing facility owned by Solus Industrial Innovations LLC. After the incident, Orange County’s district attorney sued Solus for fraudulent business practices and lying about its commitment to workplace safety. Solus...

