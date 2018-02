GAO Rejects Protests Over $7.8B SSA IT Contract

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office in a decision made public Thursday rejected three challenges to a massive $7.8 billion Social Security Administration information technology services contract, saying the SSA had reasonably decided other companies presented better value than Enterprise Services, Accenture and CSRA’s bids.



Despite their many arguments, DXC Technology unit Enterprise Services LLC, Accenture Federal Services LLC and CSRA LLC had failed to show that their bids, or the offers of winning bidders Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., CGI Federal Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corp., had been unfairly...

