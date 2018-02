Special Master Tapped For $38M Anthem Atty Fee Fight

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- A former California judge was tapped as a special master Thursday to scrutinize $37.95 million in fees requested by 53 law firms in the Anthem Inc. data breach litigation, following worries that the many billers and their requested rates signal waste and padding.



U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh, who's overseeing the case, picked retired Superior Court Judge James Kleinberg to review the fee request, which represents 33 percent of the $115 million Anthem agreed to pay to settle claims over the colossal 2015 data breach....

