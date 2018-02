Qualcomm Rejects Latest Broadcom Offer, But Willing To Talk

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- Qualcomm Inc. said Thursday its board of directors unanimously rejected a refreshed offer from Broadcom Ltd. for a takeover valued at around $121 billion, but offered to discuss the proposal with Broadcom to see if it is willing to raise its price.



Broadcom had on Monday raised its offer in an effort to end a monthslong standoff between the companies, saying it would pay $82 a share, up from its original bid at $70 apiece, but Qualcomm said the hiked price still “materially undervalues” the San Diego-based chipmaker, according...

To view the full article, register now.