Aided By Oxford Comma, Dairy Drivers Reach $5M OT Deal

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:38 PM EST) -- A Maine dairy company said Thursday it has agreed to pay a group of delivery drivers $5 million to settle accusations it failed to pay proper overtime, nearly 11 months after the First Circuit revived the drivers' suit based on the lack of an Oxford comma in Maine’s overtime law.



According to the settlement agreement between the drivers and Oakhurst Dairy and Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., 127 putative class members will be entitled to 1.5 times the regular rate of pay for hours worked over...

