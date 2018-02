Spokeo Derails $580K Deal In Pet Store Receipt Row

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge who previously gave initial approval to a $580,000 deal to resolve claims that Pet Supermarket Inc. printed too many credit card digits on receipts on Thursday axed the settlement and tossed the suit, citing several recent rulings that found that nearly identical privacy claims in other suits failed to meet the Spokeo standing bar.



Pet Supermarket and lead plaintiff Eric Kirchein reached an agreement in August 2016 to put to bed the putative class action accusing the pet supply chain of violating the...

