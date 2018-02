J&J Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Claims Of Asbestos In Talc

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:24 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson and its top executives were hit with a putative class action in New Jersey federal court on Thursday alleging the company harmed its stockholders by purportedly concealing the truth underlying lawsuits and articles that contend J&J’s talcum powder products contain asbestos.



The 33-page complaint, filed by named plaintiff Frank Hall, alleges, like many plaintiffs in the recent slew of lawsuits attacking the company’s talc products, that J&J has known for decades that its talc products, such as its flagship Johnson’s Baby Powder, contain...

