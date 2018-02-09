Hunton & Williams Nabs 4 Employment Attys From Reed Smith

By Vin Gurrieri

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- Hunton & Williams LLP has bolstered its employment law bench by adding a four-attorney team from Reed Smith LLP to its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Thursday.

Partners Michele Beilke and Julia Trankiem along with associates Rafael Tumanyan and Sonya Goodwin joined the firm’s national labor and employment practice group. Although based primarily in L.A., the team will also work out of the firm’s offices in San Francisco.

Emily Burkhardt Vicente, co-chair of the firm's labor and employment practice, praised the new attorneys' "strong commitment...
