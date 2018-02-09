Expert Analysis

NY Decision Opens Door For Yellowstone Injunction Waivers

By Dani Schwartz February 9, 2018, 11:40 AM EST

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 11:40 AM EST) -- In New York City, the world of commercial landlord/tenant disputes is big business. And in that world, the bedrock of commercial tenant rights is the Yellowstone injunction. What is a Yellowstone injunction? When a landlord believes that a commercial tenant is in default of its lease obligations, the landlord typically will send a default notice to the tenant specifying a brief time frame for the tenant to cure the default (generally between 5 and 30 days). Where the tenant disputes that it is in default, it...
