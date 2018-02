DACA Service Members Can't Be Deported, DOD Announces

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 3:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has announced that U.S. service members who are beneficiaries of the hotly debated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — which the Trump administration promised to end in March — cannot be deported.



Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, who made the announcement to reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday, said the policy applies to any service members who are in the delayed enlistment program or are already enlisted and awaiting boot camp, any active duty service members, any active members of the reserves...

