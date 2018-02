Train Conductor's Widow Sues Amtrak, CSX Over Fatal Crash

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- The widow of an Amtrak train conductor who died in a Feb. 4 crash sued Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX and Amtrak on Thursday for failing to warn the crew of a disabled signal and switch that led the passenger train to crash into a stationary CSX freight train.



In a suit filed in state court in Jacksonville, Christine Cella, whose husband Michael Cella was one of two people who died in the early morning crash near Cayce, South Carolina, said the train companies negligently failed to tell...

To view the full article, register now.