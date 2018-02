7th Circ. Denies Bisexual Jamaican's Bid To Nix Removal

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has approved the deportation of a Jamaican man who identifies as bisexual, saying Thursday that he failed to show “substantial risk” that he would be specifically targeted for violence in a nation where an “anti-buggery” law still exists.



In a published opinion, the panel denied Andre Bernard’s bids for withholding of removal and deferral of removal under Article 3 of the Convention Against Torture. The appellate court affirmed a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that “evidence of generalized violence” was insufficient to find...

