Shell Loses $300M-Plus Oil Cleanup Claim Against Dole Unit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- Shell Oil Co. lost a bid at getting more than $300 million in oil waste cleanup costs reimbursed by a Dole real estate subsidiary when a California court ruled Thursday the regional water board’s order listing the developer as a contributor to the pollution has not yet been finalized.



Shell had sued Dole Food Co. unit Barclay Hollander Corp., seeking to hold the real estate developer responsible for the staggering costs of cleaning up residential properties that were built by Barclay over a former site owned...

