Trump Signs Spending Bill, Ending Overnight Shutdown

Law360, Washington (February 9, 2018, 8:45 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump signed legislation Friday for a two-year budget deal and temporary spending measure, ending a brief government shutdown after Congress failed to pass the bill before midnight.



The House voted 240-186 to reopen the government after a roughly five-hour shutdown, sending the bill to keep the government open through March 23 to Trump. The House vote came after a 71-28 Senate vote on a deal that raises federal spending caps under the Budget Control Act of 2011 and extends several tax cuts and credits...

