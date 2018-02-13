Expert Analysis

Auto Dealers Should Note FTC’s Deceptive Ad Actions

By Christian Scali, Melanie Cliff and Monica Baumann February 13, 2018, 11:47 AM EST

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 11:47 AM EST) -- A car ad that’s mostly in Spanish and that caters to Spanish-speaking consumers sounds like a considerate and helpful gesture.

But this one wasn’t.

On Jan. 24, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had approved a final consent order settling charges against Cowboy Toyota after the dealership disseminated full-page Spanish-language advertisements in print and online.

These ads drew scrutiny for prominently stating favorable terms in Spanish, and then materially limiting those terms in English-only disclosures in the fine print. To the FTC, the story told...
