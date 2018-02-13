Auto Dealers Should Note FTC’s Deceptive Ad Actions
But this one wasn’t.
On Jan. 24, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had approved a final consent order settling charges against Cowboy Toyota after the dealership disseminated full-page Spanish-language advertisements in print and online.
These ads drew scrutiny for prominently stating favorable terms in Spanish, and then materially limiting those terms in English-only disclosures in the fine print. To the FTC, the story told...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login