Auto Dealers Should Note FTC’s Deceptive Ad Actions

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 11:47 AM EST) -- A car ad that’s mostly in Spanish and that caters to Spanish-speaking consumers sounds like a considerate and helpful gesture.



But this one wasn’t.



On Jan. 24, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had approved a final consent order settling charges against Cowboy Toyota after the dealership disseminated full-page Spanish-language advertisements in print and online.



These ads drew scrutiny for prominently stating favorable terms in Spanish, and then materially limiting those terms in English-only disclosures in the fine print. To the FTC, the story told...

To view the full article, register now.