How Bank Secrecy Act Affects Lending To Foreign Borrowers

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 2:02 PM EST) -- U.S. real estate has become a very attractive investment for overseas investors. This trend has directly affected many financial institutions and nonbank lenders that now have greater opportunities to offer financing to borrowers with little to no ties to the United States. However, offering financial services and loans to non-U.S. persons presents specific risks and requires additional oversight.



Engaging with “Non-U.S. Persons”



The Bank Secrecy Act of 1970 was implemented to provide federal agencies with information to detect and prevent money laundering. The law is better...

To view the full article, register now.