Ticket Co. CEO Plans Guilty Plea In Ponzi Scheme Case

Law360, New York (February 9, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- Jason Nissen, the former CEO of bankrupt ticket brokerage National Events Holdings LLC, is planning to enter a guilty plea, his lawyer told a Manhattan federal judge Friday, after prosecutors charged him with running the business as a $70 million Ponzi scheme.



Nissen and his counsel, Michael F. Bachner of Bachner & Associates PC, appeared before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, telling the judge they need more time to get a sense of the scope of the financial damage that the defendant caused.



“You don't...

