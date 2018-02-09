Cryptocurrency Biz Ordered To Stop Selling Securities In NJ

By Bill Wichert

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:39 PM EST) -- A cryptocurrency-related investment organization that claims to have a street address authorities say does not exist was ordered Friday by New Jersey officials to stop selling unregistered securities in the Garden State.

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities, part of the state Attorney General's Office, found that Bitstrade is violating state law by offering securities without being registered to sell them in the state.  The company guaranteed returns of up to 10 percent accrued daily, but did not disclose key facts to prospective investors, according to a...
