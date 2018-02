AT&T's 'Internet Bill of Rights' Prompts Critical Feedback

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- The founder of a publicly traded communications software company has criticized AT&T Inc.’s calls for an “Internet Bill of Rights,” saying that the proposal appears disingenuous given internet service providers’ track records of blocking applications that consumers want.



In an open letter Thursday, Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson said AT&T’s stab at suggesting a replacement for now-gutted net neutrality rules must be comprehensive enough to overcome ISPs’ penchant for picking and choosing applications and data they want to support.



“A true bill of rights must restrict blocking...

To view the full article, register now.