Stanley Steemer Hit With FSLA Class Action Over Unpaid OT

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A putative class of current and former Stanley Steemer employees hit the carpet cleaning chain with a Fair Labor Standards Act suit in Illinois federal court Thursday, alleging Stanley Steemer routinely failed to pay employees overtime, even though they regularly worked over 40 hours per week.



Named plaintiff Michael Bradley, an Illinois resident who worked for Ohio-based Stanley Steemer cleaning carpets and other home surfaces, alleges in the complaint that he and many others were required to do work before and after designated shifts without being...

