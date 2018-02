Skanska Sells Sweden Hotel Project For $53M

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- Skanska AB has sold a hotel project in Jonkoping, Sweden, to real estate investment firm Fastighets AB Balder for roughly 430 million Sweden krona ($53 million), according to an announcement from the Sweden-based developer on Friday.



The hotel is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, and Balder will take possession of it upon completion.



Jonkoping is located on the south shore of Lake Vattern, one of the largest lakes in Europe, and is 90 miles east of Gothenburg and 200 miles southwest of Stockholm....

To view the full article, register now.