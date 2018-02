Hot Topic Can't Shake TCPA Suit Over Promotional Texts

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday refused to toss a putative class action accusing retailer Hot Topic of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending promotional text messages, ruling that the question of whether the plaintiff had actually consented to these messages needed further exploration.



The parties' dispute centers on a text message that plaintiff Diana Soukhaphonh received in November 2015 informing her that she had been subscribed to Hot Topic alerts. Soukhaphonh claims that she provided her cellphone number during checkout but never consented, agreed to,...

