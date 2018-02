Solar Co. Gets OK To Seize Panels In $20M Dispute

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday said a U.S. solar construction company could seize $1.6 million worth of modules from a California company and its Chinese owner after they allegedly failed to deliver $20 million worth of prepurchased equipment.



U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar said Depcom Power Inc. could take temporary possession of the solar panel modules it purchased from California company CSun Solar Inc. and its Chinese parent company, China Electric Equipment Group Co. Ltd. that are being held in containers at the...

