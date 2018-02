Broadcom Looks To Woo Qualcomm After Latest Rejection

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- Broadcom Ltd. on Friday said it would welcome talks with Qualcomm Inc. after the California chipmaker rejected its $121 billion takeover offer, but the sides are still at odds over the deal’s chances for success with antitrust regulators and over the specifics of how a deal would come together.



Broadcom’s statement came after Qualcomm on Thursday rejected the most recent offer of $82 per Qualcomm share, expressing concern in particular over the antitrust hurdles that could scramble the tie-up.



In a letter to Qualcomm executive board Chairman...

