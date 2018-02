Brazilian Gets 3 Years For TelexFree Money Laundering Role

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Brazilian national who led federal agents to $17 million linked to TelexFree Inc.'s massive Ponzi scheme was sentenced to nearly three years by a Massachusetts federal judge for his role.



Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, who pled guilty in October to two money laundering charges after allegedly attempting to help the scheme's leaders transfer $2.2 million out of the U.S. and who also led law enforcement to $17 million hidden in a box spring, was sentenced to 33 months Thursday by U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin....

