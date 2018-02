Polaris ATV Patent Partly Revived By Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit gave new life on Friday to part of a Polaris Industries Inc. all-terrain vehicle patent that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated following a challenge from rival ATV maker Arctic Cat Inc.



The PTAB in 2016 held that all 38 claims in the patent, which covers a two-seat ATV, were invalid as obvious. The Federal Circuit, in a precedential decision, affirmed that ruling with respect to 31 claims but vacated the board’s finding on seven claims and remanded for further proceedings....

