Bucs Look To Dodge Player's Negligence Claim In Injury Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a former NFL player alleging the team concealed the extent of his injuries to induce a settlement, telling a Florida federal court that the claims are barred by the collective bargaining agreement.



Lazarius Pep Levingston, a former defensive linesman for the Buccaneers, suffered a neck injury in August 2013 and reached a $30,000 settlement with the team upon his release the following month. According to Wednesday's motion, as part of the settlement Levingston agreed...

To view the full article, register now.