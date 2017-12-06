Texas, Nev. AGs Defend Ariz. Law Opposing Israel Boycotters

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from Texas and Nevada on Friday filed an amicus brief in a lawsuit in Arizona federal court, offering their support for a law that bars state-funded contractors from boycotting Israel.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who partnered with Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to file the brief, issued a news release announcing the filing on Friday, saying Texas and Nevada have similar laws in place to counter the “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” movement, which he said is aimed at changing “policy toward the state...

