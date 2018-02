Athletes' Rights In View After IOC, CAS Differ On Olympians

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- Nearly 50 Russian athletes lost last-ditch appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to participate in the Winter Olympics despite a ban on their country’s team for state-sponsored doping, raising questions about the due process afforded to athletes and placing new focus on the international sports court.



On Friday, the Switzerland-based CAS ended hopes for 47 Russian athletes and coaches to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. It upheld their exclusion by the International Olympic Committee, including a reversal of course for...

To view the full article, register now.