Miami Partner Rejoins Shutts & Bowen From Holland & Knight

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 2:27 PM EST) -- A real estate and financial services-focused attorney returned to Shutts & Bowen LLP’s Miami office as a corporate partner last week after a nearly four-year stint at Holland & Knight LLP, becoming the second attorney to rejoin in the past two weeks, the firm said.



William McCullough, who originally joined Shutts & Bowen in 1992 out of law school, splits his time between focusing on general corporate matters that favor the real estate sector and financial services-centered regulatory and transactional work. His first day back at...

