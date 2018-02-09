Fox's 'Unusual' $90M Scandal Deal Gets Chancery's OK

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:11 PM EST) -- Terming the deal “unusual” but sensible, Delaware’s Chancery Court approved a $90 million settlement Friday between Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and investors seeking a company recovery of huge payouts in sexual harassment scandals involving Fox News management and talent.

The derivative lawsuit agreement featured, in addition to cash, an unprecedented five-year company agreement to operate a six-member Fox News Workplace Professionalism and Inclusion Council to monitor and, where needed, recommend investigations into workplace harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Equally unusual were settlement terms that will carve out...
