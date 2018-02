Facebook Docs Not Privileged, US Argues In Tax Dispute

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- Documents withheld by Facebook Inc. in its transfer pricing dispute with the Internal Revenue Service are not protected by privilege because they pertain to business development and not trial preparation, U.S. Department of Justice attorneys said Thursday in California federal court ahead of a March 29 hearing on whether the company should produce the documents.



The parties have whittled down their disputes to 153 privilege claims by Facebook for documents related to the establishment of an overseas headquarters in Dublin, the business structure of Facebook’s transfers of...

