Pa. Docs Dodge Suit Over NJ Woman's Skull Surgery Infection

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday tossed a state resident's medical malpractice claims against three doctors over her treatment at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, saying the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case against the physicians.



U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson granted an unopposed defense motion to dismiss Francie Meth's complaint as to Drs. Courtney Pendleton, Susan E. West and Donald Ye for lack of personal jurisdiction, finding that Meth had failed to demonstrate that the doctors had a sufficient...

