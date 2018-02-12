Expert Analysis

10 Insights Into The West Virginia Supreme Court Of Appeals

By Elbert Lin February 12, 2018, 4:35 PM EST

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- If you have ever been inside the U.S. Supreme Court, stepping into the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals will give you a sense of déjà vu. It may not be well known outside West Virginia — and fan groups of famed architect Cass Gilbert — but Gilbert based the courtroom at 1 First Street on the one he had designed a few years earlier for West Virginia’s highest (and at the time of this writing only[1]) appellate court, and the two are still strikingly similar....
