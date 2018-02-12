By Elbert Lin February 12, 2018, 4:35 PM ESTLaw360 (February 12, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- If you have ever been inside the U.S. Supreme Court, stepping into the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals will give you a sense of déjà vu. It may not be well known outside West Virginia — and fan groups of famed architect Cass Gilbert — but Gilbert based the courtroom at 1 First Street on the one he had designed a few years earlier for West Virginia’s highest (and at the time of this writing only[1]) appellate court, and the two are still strikingly similar....
10 Insights Into The West Virginia Supreme Court Of Appeals
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login