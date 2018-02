Chefs' Warehouse Drivers Denied Class Cert. In Wage Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. on Thursday defeated class certification in a wage-and-hour class action brought by a group of delivery drivers, as a California federal judge found the lead plaintiffs in the case — who promised their sanctioned attorney wouldn’t represent the class — were inadequate class representatives.



U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg wrote that Shaon Robinson and Sean Clark had submitted sworn statements in a previous suit alleging the same wage-and-hour claims against The Chefs’ Warehouse West Coast LLC in 2013, saying at the time...

