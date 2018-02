DOJ's No-Poach Stance Attaches Big Risk To Nuanced Issue

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- Looming criminal prosecutions from the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division targeting employment issues, including agreements by companies not to hire each other's workers, show that the area is a serious concern for the new administration, meaning companies need to be on notice about the heightened risks associated with criminal charges and where to look for problems.



Assistant U.S. Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the Antitrust Division, recently revealed that the agency has open investigations into employment-related agreements between companies that it intends to prosecute...

